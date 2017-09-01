Renato Sanches, Matic & Neymar - The 10 best transfers of the summer window

The transfer window is officially closed in England, the deals are done, and the dust is settling.

Alexis Sanchez didn't move to Manchester City, Liverpool have held on to Philippe Coutinho despite Barcelona's advances, and Ross Barkley amazingly rejected Chelsea at the eleventh hour to stay at Everton.

But huge deals were done, with Neymar becoming the world's most expensive player, Romelu Lukaku moving to Manchester United for nearly £100 million, and Arsenal smashing their transfer record to acquire Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.

Which deals were the best, though? Goal takes a look at the finest signings in a simply crazy summer window.

SEAD KOLASINAC | SCHALKE TO ARSENAL | FREE

View photos Sead Kolasinac, Arsenal More

Arsenal’s transfer window was dominated by outgoings. Arsene Wenger has seen the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kieran Gibbs, Wojciech Szczesny and Gabriel Paulista leave the club, while Alexis Sanchez continually flirted with a move to Manchester City, only for the deal to eventually collapse.

The club’s move for Sead Kolasinac, then, has flown under the radar, the Gunners signing the left-back from FC Schalke on a free transfer.

But that should not distract from the fact that the club have secured a truly excellent full-back for nothing, thus plugging the gap left by an inconsistent Gibbs.

Kolasinac was voted into the Bundesliga Team of the Season last term, and boasts incredible strength and seemingly iron lungs.

A powerful showing in the Community Shield against Chelsea set tongues wagging, and Kolasinac could prove to be the bargain of the summer, proving that it’s not all bad at the Emirates Stadium.

RUBEN NEVES | FC PORTO TO WOLVES | £15M

View photos Ruben Neves More

This was an odd one. Coveted by Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, and compared with Andrea Pirlo and Sergio Busquets, Ruben Neves somehow ended up at Championship club Wolves earlier this summer, for a fee in the region of £15 million.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, seemingly engineered the move for the prodigiously talented Portuguese midfielder but there will be few complaints at Molineux, with Wolves signing a player of immense potential.

Now 20, Neves has risen through the ranks in the Portugal national team, winning two senior caps, and was a trusted lieutenant at FC Porto, appearing just under 100 times for the Liga NOS giants.

Read More