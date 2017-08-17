Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Siphiwe Tshabalala and Morgan Gould expected to return to Bafana Bafana

The three veterans are set to be recalled by their former coach for next month's crunch 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter will reportedly recall Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Siphiwe Tshabalala and Morgan Gould to the senior national team.

With Baxter having spoken so fondly of developing players for the national team, this would be in contrast of that notion.

Gould last played for Bafana in a 2-0 win over Central African Republic four years ago, and Tshabalala last featured in the record-breaking 5-0 hammering by Brazil in March 2014.

As for Letsholonyane, he was last seen in the colours of the national team in the 2-1 defeat to Ghana at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.

Timeslive reports that Baxter has been impressed with their performances in recent months that he has warranted them a recall despite being on the wrong side of 30.

Kermit Erasmus, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Thulani Serero and Andile Jali are also reported to be in Baxter's final squad.

Rivaldo Coetzee, who missed pre-season with Ajax Cape Town, is said to miss out and be replaced by Gould.

Letsholonyane recently stated he would welcome a return to the national team as he never retired from international football.

“If I get a call from national coach Stuart Baxter, I will definitely respond to it because I never said that I have retired from international football,” the 35-year-old told reporters.

The official squad will be announced on Monday morning at Safa House in Johannesburg.