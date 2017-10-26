Reneilwe Letsholonyane targets two more trophies with SuperSport United in 2016

Letsholonyane wants Matsatsantsa to continue their winning run into the Telkom Knockout on Saturday

SuperSport United midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane believes that it is important for Matsatsantsa to progress in the Telkom Knockout on Saturday in order to keep the momentum going ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup final next month.

SuperSport most recently overcame Tunisia’s Club Africain, setting up a meeting with defending champions TP Mazembe in the final.

But before SuperSport can turn their attention to the highly anticipated encounter, they will need to contend with a handful of league and cup matches, beginning this weekend with a tough away trip to Bloemfontein Celtic in the Telkom Knockout.

Veteran midfielder believes that the Tshwane-based outfit cannot afford to take their foot off the gas and risk losing momentum ahead of their trip to Lubumbashi.

“We need to keep our winning momentum going. We must keep going, we have a big game against Bloemfontein Celtic at the weekend,” Letsholonyane told the media.

“We have to keep our winning form against Celtic and in the coming league games as well. We can’t afford to take our foot off the pedal when we play Celtic or risk losing the momentum. SuperSport are an ambitious club and we are looking to make this a record year by winning two more trophies,” he added.

“I got the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup since joining the club and want to help the club win more silverware,” he continued.

Meanwhile, as one star begins to wind down his career another is emerging in SuperSport’s Teboho Mokoena, and the 35-year-old admits that he has been highly impressed by the South Africa under-20 international.

“Mokoena is a big prospect for the future, but I’ve told him to stay humble and keep working hard. If he is willing to do that and listen to advice, he will go far,” he concluded.