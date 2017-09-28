Who will replace Carlo Ancelotti? The top candidates to be new Bayern Munich head coach

Carlo Ancelotti has been sacked by Bayern Munich.

The Italian claimed the Bundesliga title in his first season at the Allianz Arena but could not guide Bayern beyond the Champions League quarter-final stage and a poor start to the new campaign has cost him his job.

Bayern trail league leaders Borussia Dortmund by three points after six games and lost 3-0 to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

His departure leaves Bayern in an awkward situation, with limited options available to them in terms of his successor at this stage of the season.

Goal takes a look at three possible ways the Bavarians could move forward in the wake of Ancelotti's departure.

1. THOMAS TUCHEL

Willy Sagnol, a former Bayern player and one of Ancelotti's assistants, has been named interim coach while the club's executives consider their options.

If Bayern are not confident in Sagnol's ability to guide the club through the rest of the season - allowing them to take their time, cast a wide net and secure their perfect candidate next summer - there is one obvious appointment they could make.

That would be bringing Thomas Tuchel into the fold. The 44-year-old remains a free agent after leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season.

Tuchel has an impressive resume and is renowned as an astute tactical thinker, but he was never quite able to scale the heights Jurgen Klopp did at Signal Iduna Park. The DFB-Pokal he left with in May was the only trophy Dortmund won during his tenure.

Klopp, though, was not competing against Pep Guardiola's dominant Bayern side when he picked up back-to-back Bundesliga titles.

If Bayern are going to appoint Tuchel, they have to really believe he is the man for the job in the short and long term. There is no way a 'project' manager like the ex-Mainz coach would be happy simply to fill in until the end of the season.

Tuchel would be coming in to take the club forwards over the next three years, not to stop the bleeding while Bayern mull over their options.

2. JULIAN NAGELSMANN

There has been plenty of speculation suggesting Hoffenheim wunderkind Julian Nagelsmann is the coach Bayern want next.

Nagelsmann, who has plenty of links to Munich, has made no secret of his desire to one day take the job and lead Germany's biggest club.

