Report: Columbus Crew considering move to Austin in 2019

The MLS club reportedly could relocate to Texas if it doesn't land a downtown stadium in Columbus

Columbus Crew owner Anthony Precourt reportedly is considering moving the MLS franchise to Austin, Texas, in 2019.

The Columbus Dispatch reported Monday that Precourt had grown frustrated with the club's declining revenue and attendance, with the Crew's average crowd of 15,439 ranking 20th out of the league's 22 clubs this season.

A deal to host matches at the University of Texas is reportedly "all but done" for 2019, and MLS earlier this season registered "Austin FC" and "Austin Athletic" as trademarks. The Dispatch also reports that Precourt paid an above market value price of $68 million for the team in 2013 because he was considering moving the franchise.

According to Alex Fischer, president of the Columbus Project — a collection of local business executives — Precourt has already turned down approaches from a group of business and community leaders in Columbus, who have offered to buy 100 percent or 50 percent of the franchise.

But Precourt could keep the Crew in Columbus if the franchise can secure funding for a new downtown stadium within the next year. The Crew currently play 3.5 miles from downtown Columbus at Mapfre Stadium, an antiquated venue that opened as the first soccer-specific stadium in MLS in 1999.

"We met with ownership a month ago to discuss their stadium study and plans and ideas for a new stadium in Columbus," Fischer told SI.com. "Those conversations turned up the fact that ownership had been in extensive conversations over the last number of months with leaders in Austin about a possible new stadium and moving the team there."

Fischer added: "We've received notice from the ownership that at a press conference [Tuesday] they are going to announce they are jointly pursuing that plan in Austin as well as continuing conversations about a possible new stadium in Columbus."

Austin, which is set to launch a franchise in the second-tier USL in 2019, was not one of 12 markets that submitted bids for expansion sides in January as MLS looks to reach 28 clubs in the coming years.