Report: Kaizer Chiefs won't sign Jonathan Philippe

According to media reports, Amakhosi will not sign Philippe and it is for that reason they have invited Nigerian forward Afolabi for trials

Kaizer Chiefs will reportedly not offer former Boca Juniors former Jonathan Philippe a professional contract.

According to Isolezwe, the Argentine frontman has not done enough to convince the club that he has what it takes to play for them.

The 29-year-old began his trial with the Glamour Boys three weeks ago, and although he was reported to be close to putting pen to paper, Steve Komphela said he will continue to monitor his progress.

The newspaper reports that Chiefs invited Nigerian striker Okiki Afolabi simply because Philippe isn't exactly the player they're looking for.

"Philippe will not be signed. He's not exactly what Chiefs are looking for. The team wants someone who will stay in the box. There's nothing remarkable about Philippe," a source told Isolezwe.

Amakhosi are desperately in need of a proven goalscorer before the transfer window closes on August 31.

They have already decided against signing former Moroka Swallows striker Darren Lurie, who trained with the first team for a week.

Chiefs released no less than seven players, including three strikers in Siphelele Mthembu, Camaldine Abraw and Lewis Macha at the of last season.

So far, they have Bernard Parker and Gustavo Paez as their only experienced strikers.