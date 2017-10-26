Rafa Marquez to make Atlas return Wednesday after treasury sanctions

The veteran defender hasn't played since his designation as a frontman for a drug cartel in August but will be on the bench for Wednesday's cup tie

Rafa Marquez will be on the bench for Atlas on Wednesday after being cleared to rejoin the team, the club has announced.

Multiple reports had the defender on the bench for the match, and that was confirmed when the team released its roster on Twitter before the contest.

Los Zorros take on crosstown rival Chivas in a Copa MX Round of 16 match. Marquez will be on the team sheet for the first time since August. That was when the United States Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control named Marquez as a frontman for alleged cartel leader Raul Flores Hernandez, a designation that, while not a criminal charge, makes it difficult for Marquez to work or travel.

Earlier this week, Marquez's legal team were able to earn a decision that saw two of the decorated player's bank accounts frozen and also seems to have paved the way for a return to the pitch.

While the 38-year-old's status for the Mexico national team is still unclear because of the nature of international play, members of Marquez's legal team are confident the player is able to return to league action as well as cup play.

"It's very premature to talk about a World Cup. Right now, Rafa can play in all Atlas matches," Marquez's lawyer Jose Luis Nassar told Record.