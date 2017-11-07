Republic of Ireland assistant boss Roy Keane distances himself from return to club management

Republic of Ireland assistant boss Roy Keane has stressed that thoughts of returning to club management are "on the back burner" for him at the moment.

The Football Association of Ireland last month announced that manager Martin O'Neill and Keane had agreed new contracts that will see them remain in their jobs for the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

But O'Neill has said he expects Keane, the former Sunderland and Ipswich boss, to manage as a number one again "at some stage or other", and since then the Black Cats have sacked manager Simon Grayson, with a permanent successor yet to be appointed.

The Wearsiders were mentioned specifically on Tuesday as Keane was asked if he still thought about getting back into management when vacancies arose.

And the 46-year-old, speaking ahead of the Republic's World Cup qualifying play-off against Denmark, replied: "At this moment in time I'm really enjoying what I am doing with Ireland.

"I enjoy working with Martin, the staff and the FAI, and the only thing on my mind in the next few days is helping the team try to get to the World Cup.

"In terms of club management, all that is on the back burner at the moment."

On the day David Moyes was announced as West Ham boss, an appointment that has not gone down well with sections of the club's fans, Keane also spoke about managers getting "pre-judged" and there being "a lot of media spin" about them.

He said: "I think it is par for the course now on managers - certainly not getting enough time, managers getting pre-judged, a lot of media spin about certain managers out there.

"It's tough being a manager out there at the moment. That's why I'm probably better off staying here.

"I think people who know the game have huge respect for David Moyes. But there's a lot of other managers out there with good media spin, shall we say.

"Some managers I think have a hard time. I think other managers out there, having said that, get away with murder. But that is just my personal opinion."