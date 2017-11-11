Republic of Ireland hold Denmark to low-quality but high-pressure draw and set up grand occasion in Dublin

One of Ireland or Denmark are now a mere 90 minutes from the wonder of a World Cup after a long wait for both, but they are likely to make it feel a lot longer than that, if this 0-0 in Copenhagen is anything to go by.

The most generous thing you could say for them is that those very stakes understandably got to them, and conditioned this low-quality but high-pressure first leg. The worst is that the rest of the World Cup would really prefer if it these play-offs could conspire to knock both out, because there is so little life about either side bar long balls and set-pieces.

That will not matter to either manager or squad. All that matters will be getting to Russia, but the wonder from this first 90 minutes is how that is actually going to happen given the paucity of attacking quality or even chances - especially in a dismal second half.

That's also why it's even difficult to say whether this was a good draw for Ireland, since they don't have an away goal, or apparently much of a route to a home goal in the return on Tuesday.

Part of all that is of course because neither of these mid-sized nations really has great players in this generation, and that only makes the achievement of getting to a World Cup all the greater and gives it all the more meaning, having the inverse effect that it influences some nervy and one-dimensional football.

That really is not to be under-appreciated here, and should make some of this understandable.

It's game on when the two nations meet again next week (Getty Images) More