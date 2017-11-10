Republic of Ireland ready to be pushed to new extremes as they look to upset the odds against Denmark

Kasper Schmeichel and Christian Eriksen didn’t exactly play their team's hopes down on the eve of Denmark’s 2018 World Cup play-off first leg with Ireland in Copenhagen, but one story has it that some of the squad have been going much further behind the scenes.

Senior players have been telling their club teammates that they should easily beat Ireland, because they’re just a much better side. As is the nature of these things in football, word of this got back to some in the Irish camp, and they have been eagerly spreading the word of Danish overconfidence to fire each other up. They’ve been using it as motivation.

It’s a little part of the story that feeds into what is actually probably the most finely balanced of all the play-offs, and will only further inflame it, further add to the tension.

It may not necessarily add to the emotion of the occasion, though, because that is likely to hit peaks and nadirs regardless of what happens. That is what this fixture guarantees. That is its glory, and its corresponding heartbreak.

This is when it is really worth watching international football, and worth getting excited about.

For all the debate about the faded grandeur of the level, and how it just cannot compete quality-wise with club football or overblown competitions like the Premier League, the truth is that this is one time when the Premier League cannot really compete with the emotion and drama a match like this will produce. It only rarely has this kind of finality, and never has this national meaning.

This is what makes two years of more turgid international fixtures worthwhile, as two mid-sized nations now find themselves potentially 180 minutes from the most prestigious and celebrated event in sport; the greatest stage.

There is no ennui about qualification campaigns here, only the energy of excitement and hope. Denmark are after all aiming for what would be their first qualification since Euro 2012 and only their fifth World Cup. Ireland are aiming for their first World Cup since 2002, and just their seventh qualification ever. These are the stakes. These are the shared sentiments.