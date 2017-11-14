Republic of Ireland vs Denmark live: What time is it, what TV channel, stream information, kick-off time, odds
Martin O'Neill has warned Denmark not to be taken in by the Republic of Ireland's paltry World Cup goals tally.
The pair meet in a decisive play-off second leg encounter at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday evening with Ireland having managed to find the back of the net on only four occasions in their Group D qualifiers in Dublin.
Indeed, they managed only 12 goals in total during the entire campaign and could not add to it in Saturday evening's 0-0 draw in Copenhagen.
O'Neill is acutely aware of the chasm 68-goal Robbie Keane left on his retirement from international football, but remains confident his team can find a way to beat the Danes.
