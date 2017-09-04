Republic of Ireland vs Serbia: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The Republic of Ireland will look to take top spot in Group D when they face Serbia in Dublin on Tuesday.

Martin O'Neill's team go into the game on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw away to Georgia, a result which leaves them playing catch-up with their Serbian counterparts in the race for World Cup qualification.

After Serbia's 3-0 win over Moldova, Slavoljub Muslin's side have created a two-point cushion for themselves at the top of the group, but that will be eradicated should Ireland win. Victory is particularly crucial for O'Neill's men, with Gareth Bale's Wales just two points behind them in the table.

Game Republic of Ireland vs Serbia Date Tuesday, September 5 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football, as well as being available to stream online using Sky Go.

In Ireland, the game will be broadcast live on television on RTE 2 and can be streamed online using the RTE Player.

In the U.S., the match will not be broadcast live on television, but it will be available to stream live online using the Fox Soccer Match Pass and Fox Sports GO.

Position Republic of Ireland players Goalkeepers Randolph, Elliot, Westwood Defenders Christie, Keogh, Duffy, Clark, O'Shea, Long, Ward Midfielders McGeady, Whelan, Hourihane, Horgan, McClean, Hoolahan, Meyler, Brady, Hayes, O'Dowda, Arter, Hendrick Forwards Walters, Long, Murphy

Jonathan Walters shook off an injury to take part in the game against Georgia and should be fit to play. However, Seamus Coleman and James McCarthy are all ruled out with injuries.

Jeff Hendrick did not play a part against Georgia, but the Burnley midfielder has been undergoing physical therapy and could potentially feature.

Potential starting XI: Randolph; Christie, Duffy, Clark, Ward; McClean, Whelan, Arter, Brady; Walters, Long.

Position Serbia players Goalkeepers Stojkovic, Rajkovic, Jovanovic, Dmitrovic Defenders Ivanovic, Kolarov, Rukavina, Nastasic, Obradovic, Nikola Maksimovic, S. Mitrovic, Vukovic, Spajic Midfielders Tosic, Tadic, Matic, Fejsa, Milivojevic, Ljajic, Gudelj, Kostic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Gacinovic, Radoja Forwards A. Mitrovic, Pavlovic, Prijovic

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic and Southampton star Dusan Tadic were taken off as precautions during the win over Moldova, in order to ensure that they are fully fit for the Ireland game.

In addition to Matic and Tadic, a host of Serbian players are on the books at top teams across Europe, with the likes of Aleksandar Kolarov playing for Roma and Matija Nastasic plying his trade with Schalke, for example.

Potential starting XI: Rajkovic; Ivanovic, Kolarov, Nastasic, Nikola Maksimovic; Gudelj, Matic, Gacinovic, Kostic, Tadic; A. Mitrovic.

