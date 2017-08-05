Reschke leaves Bayern to become Stuttgart sporting director

Stuttgart have appointed Michael Reschke as their new sporting director after persuading him to quit the Bundesliga champions

Bayern Munich technical director Michael Reschke has left the club to become sporting director at Stuttgart.

Reschke, who had been in the role at Bayern since 2014, succeeds Jan Schindelmeiser at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

"My open and trustful collaboration with Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has made a big impact on me. It has given me new and valuable experiences," Reschke told Bayern's website.

"I appreciate it very much and would like to thank them both. I've always felt happy within the whole club and in my direct working environment.

"It's been fantastic to work with Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, the players and my colleagues. I'd also like to thank them.

"It's a shame I won't have the opportunity to work together with the new sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. I have a very good, friendly relationship with him and respect him highly.

"But in life there are opportunities you just have to seize and challenges you have to take on. The opportunity to be sporting director at VfB Stuttgart is one such opportunity for me."