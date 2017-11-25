Resilient Urawa Red Diamonds clinch AFC Champions League title

Urawa Red Diamonds were crowned the champions of Asia on Saturday after they downed Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal 1-0 in the second leg of the AFC Champions League 2017 final at Saitama stadium in Japan.

Having drawn the first leg in Riyadh 1-1, Urawa Reds needed only a goalless draw to clinch the title for the first time since 2007 but they went on to record an 88th minute winner, courtesy Rafael Silva, to clinch the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

With both sides beginning cautiously, the first half saw very few notable chances, with the first of them falling to Urawa's Kazuki Nagasawa who fired wide from just outside the area in the opening minute itself. The visitors came closest to scoring when Salem Al Dawsari went past Tomoya Ugajin and struck a fierce effort just over the Urawa goal in the 25th minute.

Urawa Red Diamonds v Al Hilal; AFC Champions League 2017 final More