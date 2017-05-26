We respected FUS Rabat too much, claims Rivers United's Eguma

The tactician believes the Pride of Rivers respected their Moroccan opponent too much in their slim victory in Wendesday's Caf second tier tourney

Rivers United’s Stanley Eguma claims his side’s 1-0 win over FUS Rabat in Wednesday’s Caf Confederation Cup was a ‘hard-earned victory’.

Emeka Atuloma’s 72nd lone striker handed the Pride of Rivers their first victory in the group stage of the continent’s second tier competition to level up with other teams on three points.

And the tactician thumbs up his players for their giving their best in the game, although he believes they respected their Moroccan counterparts too much at first in the game.

"The victory was hard earned," Eguma told Cafonline.

"I commend the players for their performance even as the game became tougher and tougher. My players respected FUS Rabat too much and that affected our game."

Eguma also says his players were under immense pressure in the game due to their inability to put the ball on the ground, having seen that the heights of their opponents would not allow them play long balls.

"I expected them to put the ball on ground based on the height of our opponents but I think they were carried away and that put much pressure on us," he continued.

"The Moroccans are experienced and have been in this business longer, though much goals were expected the most important thing here is that we recorded three points at home, and that is what matters to me."