The rest of Tuesday night's PSL action: Usuthu deprive the Team of Choice KZN Derby bragging rights

The Team of Choice were held in the KZN Derby, while Bakgaga and Phunya Sele Sele registered their first wins of the campaign

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) resumed on Tuesday night with several mouth-watering encounters on offer.

In the pick of Tuesday’s remaining action, Maritzburg United were held to a 1-1 draw by a plucky AmaZulu outfit as they made the short journey to Durban for the KwaZulu-Natal Derby. The Team of Choice were the league’s form team going into the encounter. They sat at the summit of the PSL log prior to Kick-off.

While Fadlu Davids’ men threatened throughout the encounter, they would have to wait until the 77th minute to break the deadlock. AmaZulu midfielder Michael Morton was unfortunate as he headed a dangerous cross from the left-hand side into his own net.

However, with time running out the home team stole a point at the King Zwelithini Stadium as Mhlengi Cele rescued the encounter with a header just before stoppage time.

Despite walking away from Durban with a draw, Davids’ will be concerned as defender Bevan Fransman was withdrawn due to an injury 20 minutes from time.

Meanwhile in Port Elizabeth, Baroka registered their first win of the campaign in style. A mistake at the back saw Chippa United concede an own goal through James Okwuosa, giving Bakgaga the ascendency going into the half-time break. But the Chilli Boys eventually equalised on 57 minutes through a penalty by Katlego Mashego.

Nevertheless, on-loan Orlando Pirates’ attacker Gift Motupa came up with an impressive brace in the second half which saw Baroka walk away with a 3-1 victory and a valuable three-points.

Lastly, it was proving not be a good night for the home sides as Polokwane City suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

New signing Ndumiso Mabena broke the deadlock with just seven minutes played, before Rise and Shine’s talisman Rodney Ramagalela pitched up with yet another goal, equalising just before the half hour mark.

Nonetheless, Mabena would ensure that the three points would go to Bloemfontein as he popped up with a goal in the 72nd minute, completing his brace.