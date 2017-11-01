The rest of Wednesday night's PSL action: The Citizens and Dikwena claim impressive wins, while Baroka remain top

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) resumed on Wednesday evening with several thrilling encounters on offer.

In the pick of the night’s remaining action, Cape Town City claimed a vital three points over Free State Stars bringing to an end their winless run. City coach Benni McCarthy was looking for some much-needed respite following the Citizens’ recent slump.

McCarthy was once again without the services of forward Lehlohonolo Majoro who did not make the match day squad, meaning that Nigerian Victor Obinna deputised in his absence. But Obinna’s City woes would further worsen as he was forced off with a knock just before the half time interval.

The first half did not have much to offer the fans at the Athlone Stadium as Luc Eymael’s side were organised making for a frustrating half of football. But the second half saw City come close on several occasions to finding the elusive goal, but a combination of good goalkeeping and a lack of composure in front of goal saw the chances go begging.

Nonetheless, with time running out and with both sides looking destined to share the spoils, City defender Taariq Fielies came up with the decisive goal as he struck late on, giving City a valuable three points as they moved up the PSL log.

Meanwhile, in Rustenburg Roger De Sa got one up on his former club when Ajax Cape Town faced off against Platinum Stars. Dikwena were desperate for three points as they looked to propel themselves up the league standings, but Stars did little to trouble the score line in the first half as it was a tightly fought encounter with both clubs cancelling each other out in the middle of the park.

The second half was a less tense affair and it was the home side who drew first blood. Vuyo Mere opened the scoring with a free kick in the 51st minute. The goal put Stanley Menzo’s men under the cosh and substitute Brian Mwila was unlucky not to have registered his name on the scoresheet as he came within a whisker of latching onto a pinpoint Robert Ng’ambi shot.