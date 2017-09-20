The rest of Wednesday night's PSL action: Usuthu compile further misery on the Students

The Premier Soccer League(PSL) continued on Wednesday evening with several exciting encounters.

In the pick of the night’s remaining action, the champions Bidvest Wits suffered yet another defeat against AmaZulu in Durban. The Clever Boys went in search of their first win of the 2017/2018 campaign, but Wits got the encounter off to the worst possible start as they fell behind after just 10 minutes. Usuthu midfielder Michael Morton’s stunner gave Moeneeb Josephs no chance as he curled his effort into the top corner from just outside the area.

The goal clearly came as a shock to the Students, who went in search of the equaliser before the break. But despite the likes of Wits’ attacker Amr Gamal looking threatening, he could not trouble the AmaZulu keeper as the home team took their slender advantage into the half time interval.

With the resumption of the second half, coach Gavin Hunt’s woes continued as Rhulani Manzini bagged an impressive brace. Manzini’s first goal came from a penalty after the Wits defender was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box, and minutes later he grabbed his second as he beautifully placed his effort beyond Josephs.

However, the drama did not end there as Morton was given his marching orders with 20 minutes to go following an altercation with Wits’ Gabadinho Mhango.

Meanwhile, in Rustenburg, Platinum Stars were left to rue their missed opportunities as Golden Arrows stole the three points at the death. While Stars have struggled this season, it was them who dominated the opening passages and looked likely to score.

Dikwena’s Bongi Ntuli was proving a nuisance and came agonisingly close to opening the scoring after rounding Nkosingiphile Gumede in the first half. But the attacker was brilliantly denied by defender Limbikani Mzava.

The second half was a far quieter affair and Arrows would have to wait until the dying ambers of the game to strike as Kudakwashe Mahachi slotted home a penalty in stoppage time.

Lastly, Baroka continued their fine form as they defeated Bloemfontein Celtic away from home. Bakgaga opened the scoring two minutes before the half time whistle through Sipho Moeti. The points were eventually wrapped up in stoppage with five minutes to go as Mpho Kgaswane found the back of net.