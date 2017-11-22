The rest of Wednesday night's PSL action: Okwuosa rescues Chippa, Celtic and Platinum Stars draw

All the matches ended in draws on Wednesday night, but Dikwena would be relieved that they moved off the bottom of the PSL table

The Premier Soccer League failed to produce a win on Wednesday with all the matches ending in draws. Free State Stars and Chippa United are the only two sides that managed to find the back of the net.

At Goble Park Stadium, Ea Lla Koto shared spoils with the Chilli Boys in a highly entertaining affair.

Chippa came out guns blazing and had the likes of Samuel Julies and Kurt Lentjies threatening the Stars defence.

In fact, Lentjies almost opened the scoring in the 24th minute, but his set-piece from just outside the box sailed over the bar.

Luc Eymael's charges only had a real chance in the first half when Sinethemba Jantjie nearly gave the home side the lead on the stroke of half-time through a free-kick on the edge of the box, but his strike went inches over the bar.

The first half ended goalless, although both sides really had a go at each other.



Former Chilli Boy Edward Manqele broke the deadlock in the 84th minute following a counter-attack from the hosts.



Manqele looked to have gotten one over his former employers, but Teboho Moloi's troops responded with a goal of their own three minutes from time through captain James Okwousa, who connected with Menzi Masuku's cross to rescue a point for the visitors.

In Rustenburg, matters ended even between Platinum Stars and Bloemfontein Celtic. Dikwena remain in the relegation zone though they moved one position into 15th place but have played one match more than Bidvest Wits who slipped into 16th spot.

Roger de Sa was hoping to get a revenge over Veselin Jelusic's team, but it was not be and will have to a little longer for his second win of the season.

The first half was rather a dull affair with nothing much to offer and the second half was no surprise at all as both sides failed to connect passes with chances also far and few.