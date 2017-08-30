Results from the action-packed Sasol League weekend

The Sasol Women’s League produced some fascinating football this past weekend as the battle for glory intensifies countrywide.

This was most evident in the Western Cape where the log leaders and defending champions, UWC Ladies maintained their one-point lead at the top of the log after an easy 12-2 victory over Manenberg Ladies on Friday evening. Second placed Cape Town Roses had to dig deep to overcome a determined Burnley United 2-1 at the Bonteheuwel Sports Complex on Saturday to remain in the hunt for glory.

Bottom placed side Defence FC suffered yet another defeat as they went down 4-1 to Dangerous Heroes while third placed Spurs Ladies lost crucial ground on the top two by losing 1-0 away to Ikamva FC on Saturday afternoon.

Over in the North West, Titans strengthened their grip on the league with a commanding 2-0 victory over We Can Ladies at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Ground on Saturday afternoon and maintained their three-point lead over second placed De’ Scorpion.

Defending champions Golden Ladies who have two games in hand and lie four points from the top secured an easy 12-0 victory over second from bottom The Bold & The Beautiful.

The Sasol League takes place across all the nine provinces of South Africa. Matches are played on Saturdays and Sundays in the afternoon and will culminate with the National Championships that take place over a period of one week towards the end of the year.