Results not far away for struggling Swansea, claims Clement

Despite seeing his side suffer a sixth loss in seven Premier League games, Paul Clement insists better results are coming for Swansea City.

Second-bottom Swansea City need to find a way to "grind out" a win, but improved results are not far away according to head coach Paul Clement.

A 2-0 loss at Burnley on Saturday left the Swans three points off the bottom of the table and two points from safety after the in-form Clarets inflicted a sixth defeat in seven Premier League games on Clement's men.

First-half goals from Jack Cork - who left Swansea for Burnley in July - and Ashley Barnes set up a comfortable home win for Sean Dyche's side, who remain joint-fifth in the table.

But even though Swansea did not record a shot on target until the 95th minute and leading goalscorer Tammy Abraham left the field on a stretcher with a back injury, Clement is determined to stay positive for his side.

"We had a bright start but when we conceded the first goal it affected our confidence," Clement said. "Our confidence is clearly on a downward spiral.

"Burnley are very good at making you make errors and capitalising on them. We have to find a way to break that because, as a team, we are capable of more.

"We are playing under our potential and I have to find a way to break this cycle. We have to find a way to grind out a win and get the best out of our players.

"We're not getting the results at the moment but they're not far away and I see no reason why those results won't come against Bournemouth next week."

Of Abraham's injury - the new England international playing through obvious pain before being substituted late in the game - Clement added: "He's hurt his back. I don't know how bad it is, but we'll find out in a couple of days."

Victory for Burnley made it three successive clean sheets for goalkeeper Nick Pope, with a third straight top-flight win making it the first time the Clarets have collected nine points out of nine in the Premier League era.