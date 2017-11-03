Resurgent Warriors down slumping Spurs, Trail Blazers pip Lakers

Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant led the way in San Antonio as the Golden State Warriors posted their fifth win in six games on Thursday.

Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant led the way in San Antonio as the resurgent Warriors posted their fifth win in six games on Thursday.

Thompson posted 27 points, while Durant had 24 points against the injury-riddled Spurs, who crashed to a fourth successive defeat.

The Spurs were without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker for the first meeting between the two teams since Golden State swept San Antonio in the Western Conference finals last season.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers edged the Los Angeles Lakers 113-110.

The Lakers hit a late three to tie the game but Damian Lillard responded with a winning shot from beyond the arc as time expired.

POPOVICH EJECTED IN GAME THAT COULD HAVE GIVEN HIM BENCHMARK WIN

Gregg Popovich is one triumph short of Phil Jackson for the sixth-most wins in NBA history. The Spurs legend has 1,554 career victories which stands alone as the seventh most of all time.

The Spurs started the game looking like they would get Popovich that win, but thanks to a good second quarter and an even better third, the Warriors were able to come away with a win.

San Antonio have now had four chances to give their coach the win that ties him with Jackson and they have lost all four times. No wonder a frustrated Popovich ejected in the fourth quarter and calling the official "terrible f****** referee."

DURANT: 'D' IS FOR DEFENDER

Before signing with the Warriors in 2016, the 29-year-old Durant never blocked more than 1.2 shots per game. Since joining Golden State, Durant has said on multiple occasions that he is learning how to play good team defence and committing himself to being a better defender in general.