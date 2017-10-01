Retallick to miss Springboks Test after family bereavement

Brodie Retallick will not join his All Blacks team-mates in South Africa for New Zealand's Rugby Championship clash against the Springboks following the premature death of his baby son.

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen revealed the family tragedy after New Zealand's 36-10 win over Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Retallick was rested for the clash in the Argentine capital – where the All Blacks were already assured of the Rugby Championship title before kick-off – and the 26-year-old will remain in New Zealand as the world champions prepare to face South Africa in Cape Town.

"Brodie and his wife Niki have lost their baby boy prematurely, which is incredibly sad news. We're really feeling for them at this sad time and our thoughts are with them and their families," Hansen said.

"As a result, Brodie will stay home with Niki and re-join the team when the time is right."

Waisake Naholo, who scored a try against the Pumas on Saturday, will not feature against the Springboks next week, returning home along with Vaea Fifita, Ngani Laumape, Luke Romano and Ardie Savea.

Sam Cane, Ryan Crotty, Lima Sopoaga, Liam Squire and Sam Whitelock have arrived in South Africa for the October 7 showdown.