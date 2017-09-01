The return of ‘Agent P’ - is Pogba trying to lure Lemar to Man United?

The Red Devils midfielder posted a photo on Instagram with his international team-mate and signed it with his now infamous nickname

Is Paul Pogba looking to secure another high-profile signature for Manchester United?

If so, it appears the midfielder’s next target is his international team-mate Thomas Lemar, who drew interest from United's rivals Arsenal and Liverpool before the summer transfer window slammed shut on August 31.

While talk of a blockbuster £90 million transfer to the Premier League fizzled for Lemar on deadline day, the attacker sizzled on the field for France, scoring a brace for Les Blues in a 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over the Netherlands.

Though the Monaco man may be staying put for now, his salivating display gave fans of Arsenal, Liverpool and a whole host of other clubs a glimpse of what he might look like in their XIs.

And Pogba might just be trying to make it happen for the Red Devils.

After the game, Pogba posted a photo of himself with Lemar from the France victory on Instagram with the caption: “Pleased with the outcome yesterday, working for the next goal.”

But Pogba also signed his post with the hashtag “Agent P”, which was a nickname he gave himself after the Red Devils landed his friend Romelu Lukaku from Everton during the summer.

Of course, January is a long time off, and Lemar may not make a move until after the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Plus Agent P doesn't have a 100 per cent success rate — just look at Antoine Griezmann, who is still at Atletico Madrid after rumours he and Pogba were ready to link up with United.

Still it’s something for United fans to dream about for the future, and just another worry for Arsenal and Liverpool supporters.