Return of experienced Nigeria players excite Rohr

The Super Eagles coach is confident that with the return of some of the old, vital legs, maximum points against the Cameroonians is certain

Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr expressed relief at the return of 'experienced players' for their 2018 World Cup Qualifying ties against Cameroon.

The Super Eagles, without the likes of Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo, lost their last game to South Africa in an Afcon qualifier.

And the German tactician is glad to have them back for Friday's encounter in Uyo and is confident of their chances against the African champions.

"We have everybody in good fitness shape and no injuries. I hope that it will be difficult for me to choose 11 starting players because everybody wants to play,” Rohr told the media.

“We know that Cameroon have team work and that they are the champions of Africa. They also play good football and they played in the FIFA Confederation Cup which was not so easy for them. They have not won a game in the last four matches now but they are a very good team.

“We have experienced players back in the team now. In our last game it was a very young team but now we have our captain [Mikel Obi], our strikers and defenders back. We believe that we can also beat them.

“We missed our experienced players. We missed realism also," he concluded.