Returning Gundogan limps out of impressive Manchester City return

Claudio Yacob's second-half foul led to Ilkay Gundogan limping out of his first Manchester City start since suffering knee ligament damage.

Germany midfielder Gundogan tore his right anterior cruciate ligament against Watford last December but came on during a 6-0 win over the same opponents on Saturday.

City boss Pep Guardiola handed the 26-year-old a start in Wednesday's EFL Cup third-round clash at West Brom and Gundogan was instrumental in a superb first-half showing from the visitors.

Leroy Sane opened the scoring in the third minute after Gundogan had a shot saved but the former Borussia Dortmund player had his outing curtailed before the hour.

Gundogan broke up a West Brom attack and embarked upon a driving run into the opposition half, when Claudio Yacob brought him down with a heavy tackle form behind.

Yacob, who later equalised for Albion in the 72nd minute, was booked by referee Mike Jones and, after a lengthy period of treatment, Gundogan limped off the field and down the tunnel accompanied by City's medical staff, with England full-back Kyle Walker sent on in his place.

Gundogan was in the latter stages of his recovery from a dislocated kneecap when he joined City from Dortmund – an injury that forced him to miss Euro 2016, while a back problem kept him out of Germany's triumphant 2014 World Cup campaign.