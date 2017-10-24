Returning Lions Hogg and Seymour joined by 10 uncapped players in Scotland squad

There could be several new faces in the Scotland team for next month's matches against Samoa, Australia and New Zealand.

A host of potential debutants will be vying for a place in the Scotland team during the November internationals after coach Gregor Townsend called up 10 uncapped players.

Centres Phil Burleigh and Chris Harris, wing Byron McGuigan and scrum-half Nathan Fowles are among the fresh faces in a 36-man squad, joined by six more newcomers in the shape of front-row forwards Darryl Marfo, Jamie Bhatti and George Turner, Glasgow Warriors' lock Scott Cummings and back-row forwards Luke Hamilton and Jamie Ritchie.

Full-back Stuart Hogg and wing Tommy Seymour return after missing the tour matches with Italy, Australia and Fiji in June due to their involvement with the British and Irish Lions.

"The players selected have worked exceptionally hard at their clubs to earn inclusion in the national squad and we're looking forward to working with them throughout the autumn series," Townsend said in a statement.

The coach will be without several key players, Saracens' Duncan Taylor and Glasgow's Adam Ashe having been added to an injury list that includes Greig Laidlaw, Richie Gray, Sean Maitland, Matt Scott, Fraser Brown and Allan Dell.

Scotland face Samoa on November 11, followed by matches against the Wallabies and the All Blacks.

Scotland: Simon Berghen, Jamie Bhatti, John Barclay, Scott Cummings, Cornell Du Preez, Zander Fagerson, Ross Ford, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Rob Harley, Luke Hamilton, Darryl Marfo, Stuart McInally, William Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Tim Swinson, Ben Toolis, George Turner, Ryan Wilson, Hamish Watson; Phil Burleigh, Alex Dunbar, Dougie Fife, Nathan Fowles, Chris Harris, Nick Grigg, Stuart Hogg, Pete Horne, Ruaridh Jackson, Lee Jones, Huw Jones, Byron McGuigan, Ali Price, Henry Pyrgos, Finn Russell, Tommy Seymour.