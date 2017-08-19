Revamped Orlando Pirates are hungry for success, says Jackson Mabokgwane

The 29-year-old shot-stopper stated he needs to step up his game following the arrival of Sandilands at Bucs

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane has stressed the importance of change ahead of their first 2017/18 PSL match on Saturday.

The Buccaneers, who endured a disappointing 2016/17 season, will welcome Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The team is now under the guidance of Serbian trainer Milutin Sredojevic, while new players have been brought in as the Buccaneers look to compete for major trophies in the new campaign

“The only way to understand how much we want to see positive changes this season is by making it a point that we give our best performance in our first game," Mabokgwane told the media.

"I think it will set a tone on how willing and strong-minded we are about getting the team back to being the best in the league,” he continued.

Bucs have signed former Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper Wayne Sandilands, who will provide stiff competition for Mabokgwane in the club's goalkeeping department.

“There is a lot of hunger in the team, everyone is eager to see the club doing well. We are disappointed on what happened in the last two seasons, particularly last season," Mabokgwane added.

"Pirates are a big team that are always anticipating trophies – that is how it is supposed to be," he stressed.

“The team look very good, we have been preparing very well and everyone has been working very hard," Mabokgwane said.

"Every time there are new players in the team, it brings nice competition and every player will want to step up their game," he concluded.

Kick-off between Pirates and United is at 18h00.