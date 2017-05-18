Revealed: New 1970s-inspired Bayern Munich home kit

The Bundesliga champions have gone back to their roots with a retro jersey featuring a design similar to that worn by Franz Beckenbauer and co.

Bayern Munich have revealed their brand new 1970s-inspired home kit ahead of the 2017-18 season.

The jersey, which is produced by Adidas, is modeled on that worn by the team that won the European Cup three times in a row, which featured players such as Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller and Uli Hoeness.

Campbell picks dream Arsenal signings

According to senior design director Jurgen Rank, the Bavarian club wanted to "bring back the classic and great design" in a way that would also be modern.

Rank explained: "We've brought together all our latest technology and fabric innovations to make sure we inspire a new generation of players and fans, be it in the stadium or on the streets."

What do you think of the Bundesliga champions' latest jersey? Check it out above.