Revealed: How Marcelo Salas scuppered Juventus move for Ronaldo

History for Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus could have been very different were it not for Marcelo Salas, Alessandro Moggi has revealed.

The son of former Juve general director Luciano claims that the Serie A giants were close to sealing a deal for the Portuguese superstar during his time at Sporting.

After working hard to piece together a transfer package, the Turin side were left empty-handed when Chilean forward Salas refused to trade places.

With Juve out of the picture, Ronaldo eventually completed a move to Manchester United and has gone on to become a record-breaking goalscorer and four-time Ballon d’Or winner over the course of prolific spells at Old Trafford and Real Madrid.

Moggi, who was general manager of a football agency company at the time of the interest being shown in an 18-year-old Ronaldo, told Tuttosport: “Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to Parma and Lazio but they rejected a chance to sign him.

“Juventus wanted to sign him and I travelled to Lisbon with Jorge Mendes.

