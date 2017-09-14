Revealed: The real reason Neymar refused to swap shirts with Celtic's Anthony Ralston

Neymar responded to Ralston's rough treatment by signalling the scoreline: Getty

Neymar’s decision to snub Celtic youngster Anthony Ralston’s request to swap shirts at the end of Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-0 victory was because he was saving it to donate to charity.

The £200m world’s most expensive player was criticised for refusing to shake the 18-year-old’s hand or trade shirts following Tuesday night’s encounter, something Ralston called “not a big deal”.

He said at the time: “It was not a big deal. I won't dwell on that too much.