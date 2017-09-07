Revealed: Ronaldo and Neymar can't match Man Utd stars Pogba and Lukaku in UK summer shirt sales

The Red Devils have three players in the top five of Sports Direct's sales, with Lionel Messi is the highest player outside the Premier League

Manchester United dominate UK shirt sales at retailer Sports Direct this summer, with mega stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar unable to come close to their top stars.

Newcastle United and Scotland star Matt Ritchie might not have broken any world transfer record, but the firm, which sponsors Newcastle’s St. James’ Park ground, claim that he is the 13th-most popular shirt name in the UK.

Man Utd stars Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku lead the way, with club-mate Marcus Rashford just sneaking into the top five. Eden Hazard of Chelsea is ranked third while Arsenal’s record signing Alexandre Lacazette comes in fourth.

The highest player who is not currently playing in the Premier League is Lionel Messi in eighth, while Ronaldo and Neymar come in 15th and 18th position respectively.

Alexis Sanchez’s contract dispute seems to have affected his popularity at Arsenal as he is ranked only 22nd by the retailer, behind Aston Villa’s John Terry, the leading Championship player, in 21st.

Alexis’ team-mate Mesut Ozil, who is also a year away from being a free agent, is ranked 20th.

WHICH PLAYER SELLS THE MOST SHIRTS IN THE UK?

Rank* Player Name Club 1 Paul Pogba Manchester United 2 Romelu Lukaku Manchester United 3 Eden Hazard Chelsea 4 Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal 5 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 6 Harry Kane Tottenham 7 Sadio Mane Liverpool 8 Lionel Messi Barcelona 9 Philippe Coutinho Liverpool 10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United 11 Dele Alli Tottenham 12 Roberto Firmino Liverpool 13 Matt Ritchie Newcastle 14 Ander Herrera Manchester United 15 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 16 Henrikh Mkhitaryan Manchester United 17 Dwight Gayle Newcastle 18 Neymar PSG 19 N'Golo Kante Chelsea 20 Mesut Ozil Arsenal

*Source: Sports Direct