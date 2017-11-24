Revealed: Why Liverpool sensation Salah failed at Chelsea

'Flop', 'failure' and 'reject' are words that tarnished Mohamed Salah when he was shown the Stamford Bridge exit door in February 2015, but those words were all too harsh.

Salah had established himself as one of Europe's brightest talents at FC Basel when Chelsea won the race to sign the then-21-year-old for £11 million in January 2014.

His electric displays against Chelsea had seen him score in three successive appearances against the Blues, including the winner in a Champions League group game just weeks before his move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea sold Kevin De Bruyne and Juan Mata, in addition to fighting off Liverpool's interest, to fit him into Jose Mourinho's squad. However, Salah still had a host of competition upon his arrival in west London, with Eden Hazard, Willian, Oscar, Andre Schurrle and Ramires all playing ahead of him.

Cesc Fabregas and Diego Costa were then signed in the summer of 2014 and Mourinho found his best team to lead Chelsea to the Premier League title and League Cup success. Salah's own role in those triumphs was minimal, though, as he made just eight appearances in all competitions before joining Fiorentina on loan in the January transfer window.

By that stage, Salah had started only 10 games in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring twice. In the Premier League, he averaged only 40.77 minutes on the pitch during the least productive year of his career to date.

