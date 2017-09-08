REVEALED: Why Napoli's Koulibaly snubbed Chelsea

The Senegal international turned down the chance of playing for the English topflight champions to stay at the Stadio San Paolo for another season

Kalidou Koulibaly snubbed the chance to play at Chelsea because of his ambitions to lift the Serie A trophy with Napoli, according to his agent, Bruno Satin.

With former captain, John Terry joining Aston Villa, the English Premier League champions were keen on reinforcing their backline ahead of the new season.

Instead, Antonio Conte completed a £29 million deal for Antonio Rudiger from Roma when a deal for the 26-year-old failed to materialise.

Koulibaly’s agent has now revealed that the conviction a Maurizio Sarri-led Napoli stand a better chance of lifting the Scudetto was the reason the Senegal star stayed at the Stadio San Paolo.

"The Scudetto pact?" Satin told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

"Kalidou stayed because he has a strong contract and he knows that with these teammates and this staff they can have important ambitions and try to win the Scudetto."