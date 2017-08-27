Revealed: Why Whyvonne Isuza is missing from AFC Leopards squad

Isuza, who signed for Ingwe from Mathare United, was scheduled to start in the derby at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday

AFC Leopards coach Robert Matano has explained why he omitted Whyvonne Isuza from the squad to face Gor Mahia.

Isuza, who signed for Ingwe from Mathare United, was scheduled to start in the derby at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

But according to coach Robert Matano, Isuza arrived at the team's hotel late hence the decision to start Duncan Otieno. "In my initial starting eleven I was supposed to start Isuza.

"However, Isuza reported to camp late and if you know me well, I don't tolerate late comers. All my players must respect time and if you come late...then I will replace you," Matano told Goal.

"I have confident in Otieno (Duncan) and I am optmistic that we will beat Gor Mahia today (Sunday)."

AFC Leopards XI: Gabriel Andika, Musa Mude, Dennis Sikhayi, Robinson Kamura, Abdalla Salim, Duncan Otieno, Victor Majjid and Sammy Ndungu, Ray Omondi, Vincent Oburu, Alexis Kitenge.

Reserves: Harun Nyakha, Whyvonne Isuza, Marcellus Ingotsi, Lewis Wanami, Andrew Tololwa, Ramadhan Yakub and Edwin Mukolwe.