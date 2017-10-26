Revolt at Arsenal AGM as shareholders oppose re-election of Sir Chips Keswick and Josh Kroenke
Arsenal’s directors faced a rebellion from the floor of their annual general meeting on Thursday when a group of smaller shareholders forced a lengthy delay to the meeting by opposing the re-election of both chairman Sir Chips Keswick and director Josh Kroenke.
Director Ken Friar had taken charge of the meeting for the vote on Keswick, who was up for re-election after retiring by three-yearly rotation, and a majority inside the Emirates voted against his continuation as chairman.
The room was then informed that the ‘proxy’ votes in favour of Keswick amounted to 97 per cent of the shareholders. Significantly, this meant that Alisher Usmanov, the club’s second largest shareholder, had decided against joining a protest that had been flagged up in advance by the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust and had instead voted in favour of re-electing Keswick.
A delay of 20 minutes ensued while club staff – overlooked by solicitors – counted up the votes from the floor and then announced that Keswick had indeed been re-elected by virtue of the club's two billionaire shareholders. He had needed only 50 per cent of votes to continue.
The whole procedure was then repeated in respect of Josh Kroenke, who is a non-executive director and the son of majority owner Stan.
The Arsenal Supporters’ Trust were well aware that their opposition would not actually result in any change to the board but they still felt that their stance was vindicated in demonstrating that a large number of smaller shareholders are unhappy with the club’s current direction.
A statement from the board of the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust explained their thinking. “The reason for this course of action is to demonstrate dissatisfaction at the current ownership and governance arrangements,” it said.
“In particular we feel that the present directors are not acting with sufficient independence, nor representing the interests of the small shareholders, or the future custodianship of the club.” The AST want a more diverse board and believe that there are failings in corporate governance.