Reyaad Pieterse: SuperSport United are slowly becoming the 'cup kings'

Pieterse is counting on Matsatsantsa's underdog tag to motivate them to succeed in the Caf Confederation Cup final

SuperSport United were recently crowned MTN8 champions before reaching their maiden Caf Confederation Cup final only days later, earning the title ‘Cup Kings of South African football’.

Now, with the international break fully in motion, Matsatsantsa have begun their preparations ahead of the first leg in Lubumbashi, and goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse believes that their recent success is down to hard work.

“Yes, I do believe that we are becoming cup kings, and that’s not bragging, but it is because of the hard work that we put out every time and the determination,” Pieterse told Phakaaathi.

Meanwhile, SuperSport go into their clash against the Ravens as underdogs, and Pieterse believes that the underdog tag could be just what is needed to motivate them.

“TP Mazembe are experienced in this competition. So, we have to be play smart and be clever and obviously we are the underdogs in the game, but that is what we like because at the end of the day we have come out strong on many occasions when we were underdogs," he said.

“We know what we are up against and we will prepare for them. I believe that we have the team to get make sure that we win that trophy,” Pieterse concluded.