Reyna on U.S. soccer: 'We're far too arrogant, far too obnoxious'

NEW YORK — Compared to other high-profile names in American soccer, former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna is a man of few words. While some have become television personalities and others have gone into coaching, Reyna has taken on the role of sporting director of New York City FC, where he goes about his work in relative anonymity, seldom speaking to the media. He generally staying behind the scenes as he looks to build a championship team.

It is that normally understated demeanor that made Reyna's words even more eye opening as he sounded off on what he sees as a systemic problem in American soccer. With the stunning disappointment of the U.S. men's national team failing to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986 having occurred just a week earlier, Reyna didn't mince any words.

"Our approach and our behavior to the sport here — to coaching, to everything, is just wrong," Reyna told Goal on Tuesday. "We’re far too arrogant. We’re far too obnoxious. We are egotistical having never won anything or done anything, and that’s not the case around the world.

"You travel to Spain, Argentina, Germany and you run into coaches and sporting directors and there’s a humility about their work that doesn’t exist here, and that’s, for me, seeing it, is to me a big concern.

"When you have a disappointment like last week, and we’ve had past disappointments as well, and we’ll have disappointments in the future, but what we need to understand that it’s for me behavioral.

He added: "We have coaches who think they’re better than they are. Across the board, we just think we do things better than we really do. I mean in every way. Whether it’s broadcasting, or media, coaching, we’re just not as far along as we tell ourselves we are.