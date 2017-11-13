RFU announces £10m action plan to attract 100,000 more women and girls to play

The Rugby Football Union has announced a £10 million Action Plan for the women and girls’ game designed to attract a further 100,000 players to the game over the next four years. The union intends to set up 350 more active women’s teams by 2021.

The aim of the project is to get more women playing more often. There has been a significant upturn in the numbers playing the game over the last four years, figures showing that over 10,000 women and girls have been exposed to contact rugby since 2014.

There are currently 512 women and girls’ teams in England and 27,500 existing players. The aim is to introduce the sport to some 100,000 females with a view to having a long-term uptake of about 25% of them, almost doubling the current figure.

The RFU has targeted having 8,000 matches for women per year, recognising that they need to recruit 1,650 new officials if this is to happen.

“We have called it an Action Plan rather than a strategy as we want to make it happen,” said RFU rugby development officer, Steve Grainger. “Since the women’s union was incorporated into the RFU in 2012, there has been an internal change of perception [towards the women’s game]. We must never stop on this work. This will be our clear plan over the next four years as we look to create an exciting new landscape.

Barbarians played their first women's representative match last week Credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

"Our current achievements are only the beginning and we are determined to enable as many women and girls as possible to experience and enjoy taking part in rugby union. Research shows that women’s attitude to sport are changing. They want physical activity to satisfy a number of needs, from contributing to a healthier lifestyle to becoming the best version of themselves. The Action Plan incorporates this insight.”