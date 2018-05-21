Rugby League: Leeds Rhinos captain Watkins ruled out for eight months

Leeds Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins has been ruled out for eight months with a knee injury.

The England centre suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage during a Super League defeat to Castleford Tigers at Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

Watkins has been inspirational since replacing Danny McGuire as skipper, but will play no further part in the Rhinos' bid to win back-to-back Super League titles, as well as the Challenge Cup this season.

England head coach Wayne Bennett will also have to do without Watkins for a Test against New Zealand next month and a three-match series with the same opponents in November.

"I'm deeply disappointed to be missing the rest of the season. However, I will be doing everything possible to make sure I return ready to kick on from this injury," Watkins said.

"I know I am in the best possible hands with our medical team at the Rhinos and, in the meantime, I will be backing the boys from the sidelines and giving them every support for the rest of the campaign."