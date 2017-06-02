Rhinos ease past Centurions with Cuthbertson double

Two Adam Cuthbertson tries helped Leeds Rhinos to a simple win over Leigh Centurions, as Brian McDermott's men kept pace near the top.

A fast start and Adam Cuthbertson's brace helped Leeds Rhinos ease to a comfortable 22-14 victory over Leigh Centurions in Super League on Friday.

Cuthbertson's double leaves the Rhinos third, four points behind leaders Castleford Tigers and two back from second-placed Salford Red Devils, both of whom have a game in hand.

The hosts were in front after just eight minutes at Headinley, forward Cuthbertson on hand at first receiver to cross after Matt Parcell drew the visitors' attention.

Danny McGuire and Kallum Watkins combined to set up Tom Briscoe to score Leeds' second in the corner seven minutes later.

Liam Sutcliffe missed both conversion attempts and Leigh gained a foothold in the game in the 29th minute, Matt Dawson keeping wide and finding the space to touch down.

Joel Moon returned fire, leaping to catch a cross-field Rob Burrow kick and score, Sutcliffe this time managing to add the extras.

Undeterred, the visitors forced their second try on the stroke of half-time, Dawson again the man to go over after shrugging off a tackle.

A tighter second half saw the Rhinos pull away, starting with Sutcliffe's penalty goal after Antoni Maria was sin-binned for a reckless, tipping tackle on McGuire.

Cuthbertson had his second and Leeds' fourth in the 58th minute, gathering possession from McGuire's clever kick to cross.

Sutcliffe converted to complete the scoring for the hosts, rendering Cory Paterson's 80th-minute try for Leigh immaterial as they remain one point clear of bottom side Widnes Vikings.