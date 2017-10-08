Rhinos hero Ward: I wasn't sure I could come back again

After somehow playing a Grand Final eight days after dislocating his shoulder, Stevie Ward said: "There were moments I was giving in."

An emotional Stevie Ward revealed he contemplated his future in rugby league prior to the truly remarkable comeback from injury that enabled him to play the full 80 minutes in Leeds Rhinos' Super League Grand Final triumph at Old Trafford.

The England back-row forward was initially ruled out of Saturday's season finale after suffering a dislocated shoulder in Leeds' semi-final victory over Hull FC the previous week.

Ward's shoulder could not be relocated on the evening it was damaged, meaning the 23-year-old - who has been plagued by injuries throughout his career to date and missed the Rhinos' 2015 Grand Final victory after being hurt in the 2012 showpiece - spent an agonising night in hospital.

After Leeds beat Castleford Tigers 24-6 to claim an eighth Super League crown, Ward spoke of the torment he had faced just eight days earlier as he waited in pain for his injury to be repaired.

"There were moments, in the early hours of Saturday morning [the previous week], I was giving in and moving on. I didn't think I could do another process, coming back from injury and missing a final," said Ward.

"At 3am, when I had to face sitting on that A&E bed for another seven hours and morphine wasn't touching it [the pain] ... it was [a case of] facing up to the emotional pain of missing another final and all sorts were going through my head."

Ward, who is viewed as a leading candidate to succeed the departing Danny McGuire as the captain at Headingley, shared his anguish with Leeds coach Brian McDermott and the club's chief executive Gary Hetherington.

"I thought, can I go through another process of coming back from injury and doing this? I spoke to Mac, I spoke to Gary, and I even mentioned it to them," he added.