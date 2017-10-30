Ribery heralds Heynckes impact

Franck Ribery is delighted that Jupp Heynckes is back in charge at Bayern and attributes his stunning form in 2013 to the 72-year-old.

Franck Ribery believes that Jupp Heynckes has "breathed new life" into Bayern Munich since taking over from Carlo Ancelotti.

Since returning for his fourth stint at the German giants, the 72-year-old has guided them to four victories in all competitions and enjoyed a penalty shoot-out success in the DFB-Pokal.

The latest of those victories - 2-0 against RB Leipzig at the weekend - propelled them back to the Bundesliga summit, three points clear of Borussia Dortmund.

Ribery, who has not played since a 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin on October 1 due to a knee injury, has heralded the impact of Heynckes and believes he knows how to get the best out of the players at his disposal.

"He gives the players self-confidence, speaks to us strongly, he has breathed new life into the team and welds the team together," Ribery told Kicker.

"When we met for the first time at Sabener Strasse [Bayern's training facility], we had a special relationship - confidential, close, sincere, and Heynckes was responsible for why I was so good in 2013.

"I am very happy that he is back - he knows what I can do."