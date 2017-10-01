Ribery limps out of Bayern clash with suspected knee injury

The Die Roten star could be facing an extended period on the sidelines after being forced off just after the hour against Hertha Berlin

Bayern Munich will wait nervously for the results of medical tests on Franck Ribery after the winger was forced off on Sunday with a suspected knee injury.

Ribery, who has suffered a succession of serious injuries over the last few years, limped off against Hertha Berlin 62 minutes into the encounter.

The France international stretched his leg out in an attempt to control the ball, but ended up treading on it and falling to the ground in pain immediately before being replaced by Kingsley Coman.

While Bayern are yet to comment on the injury, the 34-year-old is feared to have suffered a serious problem.

Kingsley Coman entered for Ribery, who left the Hertha pitch accompanied by two assistants.