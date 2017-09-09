Ribery sees Kroos quality in Bayern team-mate Rudy

The midfielder's positive start to life at the Bundesliga champions has prompted his team-mate to compare him with one of Germany's very best

Franck Ribery has compared Sebastian Rudy to Real Madrid star Toni Kroos following his strong start to the season with Bayern Munich.

Rudy, who joined on a free transfer in July after his contract expired at Hoffenheim, has impressed at the base of the Bundesliga champions' midfield in the absence of the retired Xabi Alonso.

The 27-year-old set up Niklas Sule to open the scoring in the 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen and delivered strong displays in the DFB-Pokal thrashing of Chemnitzer and the DFL-Supercup penalty shoot-out win over Borussia Dortmund.

And Ribery believes he brings the sort of qualities to the side that Kroos did during a hugely successful Bayern career before he joined Madrid in 2014.

"I've always thought: good player, quiet, but not shy. He is not afraid when he's on the pitch," Ribery told Bild.

"Rudy is a bit like Toni Kroos - his style is similar."

The veteran winger also expects Sule to prove a good signing for Bayern.

"I will definitely have no problem with Sule," he said of the centre-back, who arrived from Hoffenheim for a reported fee of €25million.

"He knows Bayern is a different level. He's still young but he's a good player. He has character and he's brave. I like that."

Bayern travel to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday.