Ricciardo upbeat despite Monza grid penalty

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo is set to start near the back of the grid at Monza, but is still relishing the Italian Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo is upbeat going into the Italian Grand Prix despite being handed a 20-place grid penalty at Monza.

Ricciardo and Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen (15 places) were both sanctioned for engine changes.

They will now have to fight through the field in order to secure a points finish, with a podium spot looking unlikely.

But Ricciardo is relishing that challenge, saying after Friday's practice: "Knowing we are starting at the back, we can have a fun race.

"Of course it's disappointing knowing the chances of a Monza podium is less likely, but the chance of a fun race is more likely.

"I'm okay [about the penalty], l expected this a few races ago. I was prepared and I'm now excited about making some passes on Sunday."

Asked about the Singapore Grand Prix in two weeks' time, Ricciardo replied: "We have a realistic target to be on the podium there and this gives us a better chance."

The Australian sits fourth in the drivers' standings on 132 points, some 88 behind championship leader Sebastian Vettel.