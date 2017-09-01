Ricciardo upbeat despite Monza grid penalty

Daniel Ricciardo is upbeat going into the Italian Grand Prix despite being handed a 20-place grid penalty at Monza.
Ricciardo and Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen (15 places) were both sanctioned for engine changes.
They will now have to fight through the field in order to secure a points finish, with a podium spot looking unlikely.
But Ricciardo is relishing that challenge, saying after Friday's practice: "Knowing we are starting at the back, we can have a fun race.
"Of course it's disappointing knowing the chances of a Monza podium is less likely, but the chance of a fun race is more likely.
"I'm okay [about the penalty], l expected this a few races ago. I was prepared and I'm now excited about making some passes on Sunday."
Asked about the Singapore Grand Prix in two weeks' time, Ricciardo replied: "We have a realistic target to be on the podium there and this gives us a better chance."
The Australian sits fourth in the drivers' standings on 132 points, some 88 behind championship leader Sebastian Vettel.