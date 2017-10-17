Richard Cockerill: Magnus Bradbury has let himself and his team down

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill has attempted to kick the suspension of Magnus Bradbury into the long grass until after this weekend’s Challenge Cup match against Krasny Yar in Moscow, a fixture for which Bradbury was not considered. Nine days after Edinburgh’s 22-year-old captain was suspended after sustaining a head injury during a Saturday night on the town in the capital, Cockerill insisted that he is still not in full possession of all the facts surrounding the incident.

“Everybody is innocent until proven guilty,” said Cockerill, when asked whether Bradbury’s position as club captain is under threat. “I just need to make sure we get the facts to make a proper decision about what is the right thing to do. I’m not a big fan of lynch mobs. I need to make a proper, informed decision about what to do. It certainly won’t be nothing.”

Last week Cockerill explained Bradbury’s absence from the side to play at London Irish in the Challenge Cup – a match they won 37-14 – by saying that the flanker had a sore shoulder. It later became clear that the primary reason for his absence was a head injury sustained in an incident in the city centre when Bradbury was out drinking with friends.

“The by-product of the incident on Saturday night was that he whacked his head again,” said Cockerill. “It may be innocent and maybe it was an accident - or we might find out that it’s not. Until I find out all the facts I’ll reserve judgement, but I’m disappointed that a player would put himself in that position. It’s unhelpful, to say the least. I would like my players to be available to play. Regardless of what went on, there is some responsibility there for the player. We played on the Friday night and now my captain is unavailable because he was out late at night and something happened.”