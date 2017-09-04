Richard Kissi Boateng reportedly pens three-year deal with SuperSport United

Matsatsantsa have completed the signing of the Ghanaian defender after he impressed during his time with the club

SuperSport United have bolstered their defensive department with the signing of Ghana international Richard Kissi Boateng.

Boateng has been training with Matsatsantsa for the past few weeks as he hoped to impress coach Eric Tinkler. The 28-year-old has been a free agent and thus his move was not governed by the 2017 July/August transfer deadline.

Nonetheless, reports suggest that the full-back has signed for SuperSport on a three-year deal. Boateng has already experienced his first taste of action in a SuperSport shirt as he was named in Tinkler’s starting XI for the Nedbank Ke Yona Challenge on Sunday afternoon.

Boateng’s signing comes a welcome addition to a SuperSport side who are currently short on left-back options with Thato Mokeke and Onismor Bhasera both out injured. The former TP Mazembe star is the second West African to join the Tshwane side this season, after SuperSport recently acquired the services of Nigerian defender Azubuike Egwuekwe.