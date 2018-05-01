Rugby Union: Richards signs new deal with soaring Falcons

Director of rugby Dean Richards has signed a new three-year deal with Newcastle Falcons after guiding them into the Premiership play-offs for the first time.

Richards has worked wonders at Kingston Park this season, masterminding a top-four finish and steering the Falcons to the semi-finals of the European Challenge Cup and Anglo-Welsh Cup.

The former England forward has spent six years at the north-east club and has agreed to extend his stay.

Richards said: "I feel passionate about the club, I always wanted to remain here and there is still a lot of work to do in terms of continuing the great progress we are making."

Falcons chairman Semore Kurdi stated: "Everyone within rugby knows what an outstanding job Dean has done here both on and off the field, and it's fantastic news that he will be with us for the long term."

Newcastle host Wasps in the final match of the regular season on Saturday knowing a victory would move them above their opponents and into third spot, setting up a showdown with Saracens.

Defending champions Exeter Chiefs will be their opponents if they fail to get the better of Dai Young's men.