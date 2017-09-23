Richarlison's late winner sinks Swansea to hand Watford all three points

Brazillian Richarlison scored an 89th minute winner to deny Swansea a point after Tammy Abraham had scored his first goal at the Liberty Stadium.

Richarlison, 20, pounced on a mistake by Roque Mesa to fire in a shot that hit the underside of the bar and bounced in - just as Swansea looked as if they had done enough to earn a point.

It meant a quick turnaround victory for Marco Silva’s side after their 6-0 thrashing at home by Manchester City last week.

Earlier, Abraham had scored his first home goal – and third of the season – since his loan move from Chelsea.

That followed Watford’s opening strike for Andre Gray after the visitors had dominated the opening half.

The defeat means Swansea have now suffered three successive home defeats since the season began, with their only points coming away from home.

Swansea manager Paul Clement had chosen to give Wilfried Bony his first Premier League start since he rejoined the club from Manchester City.

But the club’s other high profile transfer window addition – Bayern Munich’s loaned midfielder Renato Sanches – had been demoted to the bench after three underwhelming performances.

Watford welcomed back full-back Kiko Femenia after a spell out with concussion and it was the visitors – with Kiko prominent - who looked the more clear-headed in the opening moments.

They should have taken the lead in the sixth minute when the Spaniard crossed from the right into the path of Andre Gray, but the striker hesitated slightly and Alfie Mawson was able to deflect the shot wide of the post.

Swansea were struggling for possession and also to make the ball stick when they played it into Bony’s feet.

The Ivorian, whose form and fitness made him a peripheral figure at The Etihad, lacked his familiar sharpness of old and when he played a misplaced pass near the centre circle, Watford seized on the error to surge forward and take the lead in the 13th minute.

Gray picked up the loose ball, played the ball out wide to Andre Carrillo, and then raced into the box before meeting the cross with an emphatic right foot finish past a helpless Lukasz Fabianski.

Swansea responded by forcing a corner which caused alarm in the Watford defence and Federico Fernandez almost bundled the ball home at the far post.

A glancing header from Boney drifted harmlessly wide, before Watford’s superior crisp passing reasserted control for Marco Silva’s side.

